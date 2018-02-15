India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.31 pct

Feb 15(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.31 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.06/6.09 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.40/6.43 6.42 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39 1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49 2 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 3 YEARS 6.63/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 5 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84 7 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)