India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Jan 19(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.10/6.13 6.12 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 1 YEAR 6.42/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43 3 YEARS 6.54/6.57 6.56 4 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81 10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)