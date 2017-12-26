India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Dec 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.09 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 3 MONTHS 6.13/6.16 6.15 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.32 6.31 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.51/6.53 6.52 4 YEARS 6.61/6.63 6.62 5 YEARS 6.69/6.70 6.70 7 YEARS 6.72/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.72/6.81 6.77 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)