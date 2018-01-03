India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Jan 3(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.04/6.07 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.08/6.11 6.10 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.32 6.31 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 1 YEAR 6.45/6.47 6.46 2 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 3 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 4 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 7 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 10 YEARS 6.80/6.89 6.85 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)