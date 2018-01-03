FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct
January 3, 2018

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.04/6.07     6.06
    2 MONTHS   6.08/6.11     6.10
    3 MONTHS   6.27/6.30     6.29
    6 MONTHS   6.29/6.32     6.31
    9 MONTHS   6.36/6.39     6.38
    1 YEAR     6.45/6.47     6.46
    2 YEARS    6.45/6.47     6.46
    3 YEARS    6.56/6.58     6.57
    4 YEARS    6.65/6.67     6.66
    5 YEARS    6.74/6.76     6.75
    7 YEARS    6.80/6.88     6.84
    10 YEARS   6.80/6.89     6.85
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
