India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Jan 5(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.02/6.06 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.07/6.10 6.09 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.35/6.38 6.37 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.52/6.54 6.53 4 YEARS 6.61/6.63 6.62 5 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70 7 YEARS 6.74/6.83 6.79 10 YEARS 6.74/6.83 6.79 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)