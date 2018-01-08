India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Jan 8(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05 2 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.30 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.34/6.38 6.36 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43 3 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 4 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 5 YEARS 6.70/6.71 6.71 7 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78 10 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)