India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Feb 7(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.36/6.41 6.39 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.27/6.32 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.38/6.42 6.40 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51 3 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77 5 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87 7 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94 10 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)