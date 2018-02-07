FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.32 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.03/6.08     6.06
    2 MONTHS   6.36/6.41     6.39
    3 MONTHS   6.26/6.31     6.29
    6 MONTHS   6.27/6.32     6.30
    9 MONTHS   6.38/6.42     6.40
    1 YEAR     6.50/6.52     6.51
    2 YEARS    6.50/6.52     6.51
    3 YEARS    6.64/6.66     6.65
    4 YEARS    6.76/6.78     6.77
    5 YEARS    6.85/6.88     6.87
    7 YEARS    6.90/6.98     6.94
    10 YEARS   6.91/6.99     6.95
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
