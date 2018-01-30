India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.33 pct

Jan 30(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.10 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.12/6.17 6.15 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 9 MONTHS 6.38/6.42 6.40 1 YEAR 6.47/6.49 6.48 2 YEARS 6.46/6.48 6.47 3 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 4 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 5 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.81/6.89 6.85 10 YEARS 6.82/6.90 6.86 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)