India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.33 pct

Jan 31(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.09 6.07 2 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 3 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41 1 YEAR 6.47/6.49 6.48 2 YEARS 6.46/6.48 6.47 3 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 4 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 5 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 10 YEARS 6.82/6.90 6.86 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)