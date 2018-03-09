India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.33 pct

Mar 9(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.60/6.64 6.62 2 MONTHS 6.34/6.37 6.36 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.40/6.43 6.42 1 YEAR 6.49/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51 3 YEARS 6.63/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 5 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 7 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)