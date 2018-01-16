India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.34 pct

Jan 16(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.10/6.15 6.13 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.34 6.32 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.34 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.43 6.41 1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49 2 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 3 YEARS 6.63/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 5 YEARS 6.84/6.86 6.85 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)