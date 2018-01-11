FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
January 11, 2018 / 11:45 AM / 2 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.34 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Thursday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.03/6.08     6.06
    2 MONTHS   6.09/6.14     6.12
    3 MONTHS   6.28/6.33     6.31
    6 MONTHS   6.29/6.34     6.32
    9 MONTHS   6.36/6.41     6.39
    1 YEAR     6.45/6.47     6.46
    2 YEARS    6.46/6.48     6.47
    3 YEARS    6.59/6.61     6.60
    4 YEARS    6.69/6.71     6.70
    5 YEARS    6.78/6.80     6.79
    7 YEARS    6.82/6.90     6.86
    10 YEARS   6.83/6.91     6.87
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

