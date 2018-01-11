India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.34 pct

Jan 11(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.09/6.14 6.12 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.34 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.41 6.39 1 YEAR 6.45/6.47 6.46 2 YEARS 6.46/6.48 6.47 3 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60 4 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 5 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 7 YEARS 6.82/6.90 6.86 10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)