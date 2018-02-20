India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.34 pct

Feb 20(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.07/6.10 6.09 2 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44 3 MONTHS 6.31/6.34 6.33 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.34 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.41/6.44 6.43 1 YEAR 6.51/6.53 6.52 2 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 3 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 4 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 5 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.94/7.02 6.98 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)