India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.34 pct

Mar 7(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.61/6.65 6.63 2 MONTHS 6.33/6.38 6.36 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.34 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.40/6.43 6.42 1 YEAR 6.51/6.53 6.52 2 YEARS 6.51/6.53 6.52 3 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.73/6.76 6.75 5 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 7 YEARS 6.87/6.94 6.91 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)