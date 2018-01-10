India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.35 pct

Jan 10(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05 2 MONTHS 6.09/6.12 6.11 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.38/6.42 6.40 1 YEAR 6.47/6.49 6.48 2 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 3 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 4 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)