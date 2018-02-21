India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.35 pct

Feb 21(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.08/6.11 6.10 2 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 3 MONTHS 6.31/6.34 6.33 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43 1 YEAR 6.52/6.54 6.53 2 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55 3 YEARS 6.70/6.72 6.71 4 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 5 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.95/7.03 6.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)