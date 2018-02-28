India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.35 pct

Feb 28(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.62/6.67 6.65 2 MONTHS 6.38/6.43 6.41 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.35 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.40/6.45 6.43 1 YEAR 6.52/6.55 6.54 2 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 3 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70 4 YEARS 6.79/6.82 6.81 5 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89 7 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 10 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)