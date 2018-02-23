India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.36 pct

Feb 23(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 2 MONTHS 6.43/6.47 6.45 3 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.44/6.47 6.46 1 YEAR 6.55/6.57 6.56 2 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 3 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 4 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84 5 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93 7 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 10 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)