February 26, 2018 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.36 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Monday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.10/6.14     6.12
    2 MONTHS   6.44/6.48     6.46
    3 MONTHS   6.32/6.35     6.34
    6 MONTHS   6.34/6.36     6.35
    9 MONTHS   6.45/6.47     6.46
    1 YEAR     6.56/6.58     6.57
    2 YEARS    6.57/6.59     6.58
    3 YEARS    6.71/6.73     6.72
    4 YEARS    6.82/6.84     6.83
    5 YEARS    6.91/6.93     6.92
    7 YEARS    6.96/7.04     7.00
    10 YEARS   6.97/7.05     7.01
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
