India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.36 pct

Feb 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.10/6.14 6.12 2 MONTHS 6.44/6.48 6.46 3 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.45/6.47 6.46 1 YEAR 6.56/6.58 6.57 2 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 3 YEARS 6.71/6.73 6.72 4 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83 5 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 7 YEARS 6.96/7.04 7.00 10 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.