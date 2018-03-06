India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.36 pct

Mar 6(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.63/6.66 6.65 2 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39 3 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.43/6.46 6.45 1 YEAR 6.53/6.54 6.54 2 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 3 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 4 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 5 YEARS 6.86/6.89 6.88 7 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 10 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)