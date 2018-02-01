India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.38 pct

Feb 1(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.38 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.37/6.42 6.40 3 MONTHS 6.32/6.36 6.34 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.38 6.36 9 MONTHS 6.44/6.48 6.46 1 YEAR 6.53/6.56 6.55 2 YEARS 6.53/6.56 6.55 3 YEARS 6.67/6.70 6.69 4 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 5 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88 7 YEARS 6.90/6.99 6.95 10 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)