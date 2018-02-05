India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.39 pct

Feb 5(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.06/6.11 6.09 2 MONTHS 6.41/6.44 6.43 3 MONTHS 6.34/6.37 6.36 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 9 MONTHS 6.47/6.50 6.49 1 YEAR 6.57/6.59 6.58 2 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 3 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 4 YEARS 6.84/6.86 6.85 5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.96/7.05 7.01 10 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)