India Money Market Rates-Jun 14

Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.23 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.23 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.22 pct 14 DAY 06.40 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.482 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.471 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jun 6.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2444 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2962 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3849 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.27 2 Month - 06.22/06.26 3 Month - 06.19/06.22 6 Month - 06.16/06.18 9 Month - 06.17/06.19 1 Year - 06.19/06.21 2 Year - 06.09/06.10 3 Year - 06.11/06.13 4 Year - 06.16/06.18 5 Year - 06.20/06.22 7 Year - 06.17/06.25 10 Year - 06.17/06.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis