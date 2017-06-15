FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
India Money Market Rates-Jun 15
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 15, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 2 months ago

India Money Market Rates-Jun 15

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.05-06.10
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.24 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.25 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.25 pct
    14 DAY             06.40 pct
    1 MONTH            06.47 pct
    3 MONTH            06.56 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.452 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.481 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jun 6.6675 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.2505  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.2955  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.3787  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.22/06.27
    2 Month  -  06.22/06.27
    3 Month  -  06.19/06.23
    6 Month  -  06.16/06.19
    9 Month  -  06.17/06.21
    1 Year   -  06.20/06.22
    2 Year   -  06.10/06.12
    3 Year   -  06.13/06.15
    4 Year   -  06.18/06.20
    5 Year   -  06.22/06.24
    7 Year   -  06.18/06.26
    10 Year  -  06.18/06.26
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.