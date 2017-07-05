India Money Market Rates-Jul 5

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.19 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.47 pct 3 MONTH 06.53 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.539 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.550 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jul 6.6900 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2778 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3193 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3778 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.21/06.25 2 Month - 06.16/06.21 3 Month - 06.15/06.19 6 Month - 06.16/06.19 9 Month - 06.22/06.26 1 Year - 06.24/06.26 2 Year - 06.14/06.16 3 Year - 06.18/06.20 4 Year - 06.24/06.27 5 Year - 06.29/06.31 7 Year - 06.27/06.34 10 Year - 06.27/06.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis