India Money Market Rates-Jul 20

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.31 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.41 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.448 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.450 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jul 6.5550 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1112 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2243 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2099 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.11/06.16 2 Month - 06.10/06.14 3 Month - 06.09/06.14 6 Month - 06.10/06.14 9 Month - 06.16/06.20 1 Year - 06.18/06.21 2 Year - 06.07/06.10 3 Year - 06.10/06.13 4 Year - 06.16/06.18 5 Year - 06.21/06.24 7 Year - 06.19/06.27 10 Year - 06.19/06.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis