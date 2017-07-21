India Money Market Rates-Jul 21

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.20 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct 14 DAY 06.31 pct 1 MONTH 06.36 pct 3 MONTH 06.39 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.438 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.436 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jul 6.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0580 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1850 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2176 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.10/06.14 2 Month - 06.09/06.13 3 Month - 06.08/06.12 6 Month - 06.10/06.13 9 Month - 06.16/06.18 1 Year - 06.17/06.19 2 Year - 06.06/06.08 3 Year - 06.09/06.11 4 Year - 06.15/06.17 5 Year - 06.20/06.22 7 Year - 06.19/06.26 10 Year - 06.19/06.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis