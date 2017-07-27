India Money Market Rates-Jul 27

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.23 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.37 pct 1 MONTH 06.37 pct 3 MONTH 06.41 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.424 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.440 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jul 6.5375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1284 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2128 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2253 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.07/06.13 2 Month - 06.08/06.12 3 Month - 06.08/06.11 6 Month - 06.10/06.14 9 Month - 06.16/06.19 1 Year - 06.18/06.20 2 Year - 06.07/06.10 3 Year - 06.12/06.14 4 Year - 06.18/06.21 5 Year - 06.24/06.26 7 Year - 06.21/06.29 10 Year - 06.21/06.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis