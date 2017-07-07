FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
India Money Market Rates-Jul 7
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 7, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a month ago

India Money Market Rates-Jul 7

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.05-06.10
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.17 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.15 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.17 pct
    14 DAY             06.38 pct
    1 MONTH            06.46 pct
    3 MONTH            06.54 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.532 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.532 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Jul 6.6675 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.2711  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3181  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.3301  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.18/06.23
    2 Month  -  06.17/06.21
    3 Month  -  06.15/06.18
    6 Month  -  06.16/06.19
    9 Month  -  06.22/06.25
    1 Year   -  06.23/06.26
    2 Year   -  06.14/06.16
    3 Year   -  06.19/06.21
    4 Year   -  06.26/06.28
    5 Year   -  06.31/06.34
    7 Year   -  06.30/06.36
    10 Year  -  06.30/06.36
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.