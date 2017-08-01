India Money Market Rates-Aug 1

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.444 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.443 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Aug 6.5938 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1269 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2257 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2355 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.06/06.11 2 Month - 06.06/06.11 3 Month - 06.07/06.11 6 Month - 06.10/06.14 9 Month - 06.15/06.19 1 Year - 06.17/06.20 2 Year - 06.07/06.09 3 Year - 06.11/06.14 4 Year - 06.17/06.20 5 Year - 06.23/06.25 7 Year - 06.19/06.27 10 Year - 06.19/06.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis