India Money Market Rates-Aug 2

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.39 pct 3 MONTH 06.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.447 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.467 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Aug 6.6000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0877 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1832 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2222 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 05.99/06.05 2 Month - 06.02/06.07 3 Month - 06.03/06.08 6 Month - 06.08/06.12 9 Month - 06.13/06.18 1 Year - 06.16/06.18 2 Year - 06.05/06.07 3 Year - 06.09/06.11 4 Year - 06.16/06.18 5 Year - 06.22/06.24 7 Year - 06.19/06.27 10 Year - 06.19/06.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis