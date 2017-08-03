FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
India Money Market Rates-Aug 3
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 3, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 6 days ago

India Money Market Rates-Aug 3

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.80-05.85
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     05.99 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    05.99 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.22 pct
    1 MONTH            06.26 pct
    3 MONTH            06.30 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.445 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.431 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Aug 6.6050 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0829  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1396  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.1901  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.00/06.04
    2 Month  -  06.03/06.06
    3 Month  -  06.04/06.07
    6 Month  -  06.06/06.09
    9 Month  -  06.11/06.13
    1 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    2 Year   -  05.98/06.00
    3 Year   -  06.02/06.04
    4 Year   -  06.07/06.09
    5 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    7 Year   -  06.11/06.18
    10 Year  -  06.11/06.18
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.