5 days ago
August 7, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 5 days ago

India Money Market Rates-Aug 7

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.00-06.05
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     05.98 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    05.99 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.16 pct
    1 MONTH            06.24 pct
    3 MONTH            06.29 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.449 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.459 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Aug 6.5675 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0918  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1652  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.1800  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.01/06.04
    2 Month  -  06.03/06.07
    3 Month  -  06.04/06.07
    6 Month  -  06.07/06.10
    9 Month  -  06.11/06.14
    1 Year   -  06.13/06.16
    2 Year   -  06.01/06.03
    3 Year   -  06.05/06.07
    4 Year   -  06.10/06.12
    5 Year   -  06.14/06.16
    7 Year   -  06.13/06.20
    10 Year  -  06.13/06.20
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

