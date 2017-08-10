FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
India Money Market Rates-Aug 10
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 10, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 4 days ago

India Money Market Rates-Aug 10

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.80-05.85
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.00 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    05.98 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.16 pct
    1 MONTH            06.24 pct
    3 MONTH            06.30 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.472 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.496 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Aug 6.5625 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1214  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.2005  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2340  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.01/06.06
    2 Month  -  06.04/06.09
    3 Month  -  06.04/06.09
    6 Month  -  06.07/06.11
    9 Month  -  06.12/06.16
    1 Year   -  06.14/06.17
    2 Year   -  06.03/06.05
    3 Year   -  06.08/06.10
    4 Year   -  06.13/06.15
    5 Year   -  06.18/06.20
    7 Year   -  06.16/06.24
    10 Year  -  06.16/06.24
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.