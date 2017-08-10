India Money Market Rates-Aug 10

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 05.98 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.16 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.472 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.496 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Aug 6.5625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1214 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2005 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2340 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.01/06.06 2 Month - 06.04/06.09 3 Month - 06.04/06.09 6 Month - 06.07/06.11 9 Month - 06.12/06.16 1 Year - 06.14/06.17 2 Year - 06.03/06.05 3 Year - 06.08/06.10 4 Year - 06.13/06.15 5 Year - 06.18/06.20 7 Year - 06.16/06.24 10 Year - 06.16/06.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis