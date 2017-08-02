FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Aug 2
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 2, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 2 months ago

India Money Market Rates-Aug 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.05-06.10
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.25 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.25 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.25 pct
    14 DAY             06.38 pct
    1 MONTH            06.39 pct
    3 MONTH            06.42 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.447 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.467 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Aug 6.6000 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0877  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1832  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2222  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  05.99/06.05
    2 Month  -  06.02/06.07
    3 Month  -  06.03/06.08
    6 Month  -  06.08/06.12
    9 Month  -  06.13/06.18
    1 Year   -  06.16/06.18
    2 Year   -  06.05/06.07
    3 Year   -  06.09/06.11
    4 Year   -  06.16/06.18
    5 Year   -  06.22/06.24
    7 Year   -  06.19/06.27
    10 Year  -  06.19/06.27
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.