India Money Market Rates-Aug 3
#Domestic News
August 3, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 2 months ago

India Money Market Rates-Aug 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.80-05.85
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     05.99 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    05.99 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.22 pct
    1 MONTH            06.26 pct
    3 MONTH            06.30 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.445 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.431 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Aug 6.6050 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0829  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1396  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.1901  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.00/06.04
    2 Month  -  06.03/06.06
    3 Month  -  06.04/06.07
    6 Month  -  06.06/06.09
    9 Month  -  06.11/06.13
    1 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    2 Year   -  05.98/06.00
    3 Year   -  06.02/06.04
    4 Year   -  06.07/06.09
    5 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    7 Year   -  06.11/06.18
    10 Year  -  06.11/06.18
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

