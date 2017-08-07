India Money Market Rates-Aug 7

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 05.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 05.99 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.16 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.449 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.459 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Aug 6.5675 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0918 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1652 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1800 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.01/06.04 2 Month - 06.03/06.07 3 Month - 06.04/06.07 6 Month - 06.07/06.10 9 Month - 06.11/06.14 1 Year - 06.13/06.16 2 Year - 06.01/06.03 3 Year - 06.05/06.07 4 Year - 06.10/06.12 5 Year - 06.14/06.16 7 Year - 06.13/06.20 10 Year - 06.13/06.20 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis