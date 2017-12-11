India Money Market Rates-Dec 11

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.95 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.27 pct 3 MONTH 06.39 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.118 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.175 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Dec 6.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1231 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2155 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2565 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.07 2 Month - 06.05/06.08 3 Month - 06.08/06.11 6 Month - 06.19/06.22 9 Month - 06.24/06.26 1 Year - 06.29/06.31 2 Year - 06.29/06.31 3 Year - 06.40/06.42 4 Year - 06.50/06.52 5 Year - 06.58/06.61 7 Year - 06.63/06.71 10 Year - 06.63/06.71 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.