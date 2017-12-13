India Money Market Rates-Dec 13

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.27 pct 3 MONTH 06.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.231 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.175 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Dec 6.8375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1402 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2263 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2778 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.05/06.08 2 Month - 06.06/06.10 3 Month - 06.11/06.15 6 Month - 06.23/06.27 9 Month - 06.30/06.33 1 Year - 06.36/06.38 2 Year - 06.37/06.39 3 Year - 06.48/06.51 4 Year - 06.58/06.61 5 Year - 06.67/06.69 7 Year - 06.72/06.80 10 Year - 06.73/06.82 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.