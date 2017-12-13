FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Dec 13
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 13, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Dec 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.80-05.85
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.19 pct
    1 MONTH            06.27 pct
    3 MONTH            06.40 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.231 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.175 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Dec 6.8375 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1402  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.2263  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2778  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.05/06.08
    2 Month  -  06.06/06.10
    3 Month  -  06.11/06.15
    6 Month  -  06.23/06.27
    9 Month  -  06.30/06.33
    1 Year   -  06.36/06.38
    2 Year   -  06.37/06.39
    3 Year   -  06.48/06.51
    4 Year   -  06.58/06.61
    5 Year   -  06.67/06.69
    7 Year   -  06.72/06.80
    10 Year  -  06.73/06.82
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.