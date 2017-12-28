India Money Market Rates-Dec 28

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.10 pct 14 DAY 06.32 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.48 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.346 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.398 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Dec 7.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2042 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3150 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3904 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.09 2 Month - 06.09/06.13 3 Month - 06.15/06.19 6 Month - 06.32/06.35 9 Month - 06.40/06.43 1 Year - 06.47/06.49 2 Year - 06.48/06.50 3 Year - 06.59/06.61 4 Year - 06.69/06.71 5 Year - 06.78/06.80 7 Year - 06.85/06.94 10 Year - 06.85/06.94 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.