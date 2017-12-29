FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Dec 29
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 29, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 2 days ago

India Money Market Rates-Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.10-06.15
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.20 pct
    14 DAY             06.36 pct
    1 MONTH            06.40 pct
    3 MONTH            06.51 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.377 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.318 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Dec 7.0600 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.2000  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3155  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.4009  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.04/06.09
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    3 Month  -  06.27/06.30
    6 Month  -  06.30/06.33
    9 Month  -  06.36/06.39
    1 Year   -  06.43/06.45
    2 Year   -  06.45/06.46
    3 Year   -  06.56/06.58
    4 Year   -  06.66/06.67
    5 Year   -  06.74/06.75
    7 Year   -  06.80/06.90
    10 Year  -  06.80/06.90
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.