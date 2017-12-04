India Money Market Rates-Dec 4

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.20 pct 1 MONTH 06.25 pct 3 MONTH 06.38 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.089 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.082 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Dec 6.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1223 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2259 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2687 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.04/06.09 2 Month - 06.05/06.10 3 Month - 06.08/06.12 6 Month - 06.20/06.23 9 Month - 06.24/06.28 1 Year - 06.30/06.33 2 Year - 06.29/06.31 3 Year - 06.40/06.42 4 Year - 06.50/06.52 5 Year - 06.58/06.61 7 Year - 06.62/06.71 10 Year - 06.62/06.71 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.