India Money Market Rates-Dec 8

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.94 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.27 pct 3 MONTH 06.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.079 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.091 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Dec 6.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1150 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2200 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2608 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.05/06.08 2 Month - 06.05/06.08 3 Month - 06.08/06.11 6 Month - 06.18/06.21 9 Month - 06.21/06.25 1 Year - 06.28/06.30 2 Year - 06.27/06.29 3 Year - 06.37/06.40 4 Year - 06.47/06.49 5 Year - 06.55/06.57 7 Year - 06.59/06.67 10 Year - 06.59/06.68 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.