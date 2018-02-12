FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

India Money Market Rates-Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.15-06.20
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.26 pct
    1 MONTH            06.38 pct
    3 MONTH            07.21 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.489 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.500 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Feb 7.7813 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.3529  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.4814  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.5673  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.03/06.08
    2 Month  -  06.38/06.43
    3 Month  -  06.26/06.31
    6 Month  -  06.26/06.31
    9 Month  -  06.35/06.39
    1 Year   -  06.45/06.48
    2 Year   -  06.47/06.50
    3 Year   -  06.60/06.64
    4 Year   -  06.71/06.74
    5 Year   -  06.80/06.84
    7 Year   -  06.85/06.93
    10 Year  -  06.86/06.94
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.
