India Money Market Rates-Feb 12

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.26 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.489 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.500 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Feb 7.7813 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3529 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4814 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5673 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.08 2 Month - 06.38/06.43 3 Month - 06.26/06.31 6 Month - 06.26/06.31 9 Month - 06.35/06.39 1 Year - 06.45/06.48 2 Year - 06.47/06.50 3 Year - 06.60/06.64 4 Year - 06.71/06.74 5 Year - 06.80/06.84 7 Year - 06.85/06.93 10 Year - 06.86/06.94 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.