India Money Market Rates-Feb 14

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.05 pct 14 DAY 06.26 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.487 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.495 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 7.8975 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3701 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4816 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5423 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.05/06.09 2 Month - 06.38/06.43 3 Month - 06.27/06.30 6 Month - 06.27/06.30 9 Month - 06.35/06.38 1 Year - 06.44/06.46 2 Year - 06.45/06.47 3 Year - 06.57/06.59 4 Year - 06.67/06.69 5 Year - 06.76/06.78 7 Year - 06.80/06.88 10 Year - 06.81/06.89 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.