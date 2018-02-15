India Money Market Rates-Feb 15

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.11 pct 14 DAY 06.29 pct 1 MONTH 06.40 pct 3 MONTH 07.22 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.556 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.571 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Feb 7.8975 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3191 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4685 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5705 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.06/06.09 2 Month - 06.40/06.43 3 Month - 06.28/06.32 6 Month - 06.28/06.31 9 Month - 06.37/06.40 1 Year - 06.48/06.50 2 Year - 06.49/06.51 3 Year - 06.63/06.65 4 Year - 06.74/06.76 5 Year - 06.83/06.85 7 Year - 06.86/06.94 10 Year - 06.88/06.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.