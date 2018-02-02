India Money Market Rates-Feb 2

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.98 pct 14 DAY 06.28 pct 1 MONTH 06.37 pct 3 MONTH 07.17 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.664 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.571 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Feb 7.7625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.4078 pct 182 days t-bill 6.5000 pct 364 days t-bill 6.6011 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.06/06.10 2 Month - 06.41/06.45 3 Month - 06.34/06.37 6 Month - 06.35/06.38 9 Month - 06.46/06.49 1 Year - 06.56/06.58 2 Year - 06.57/06.59 3 Year - 06.71/06.73 4 Year - 06.82/06.84 5 Year - 06.92/06.94 7 Year - 06.94/07.02 10 Year - 06.96/07.05 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.