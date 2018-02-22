India Money Market Rates-Feb 22

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.05 pct 14 DAY 06.32 pct 1 MONTH 06.40 pct 3 MONTH 07.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.780 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.745 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Feb 7.8925 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3337 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4879 pct 364 days t-bill 6.6509 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.08/06.12 2 Month - 06.43/06.46 3 Month - 06.32/06.35 6 Month - 06.33/06.36 9 Month - 06.44/06.47 1 Year - 06.56/06.58 2 Year - 06.57/06.59 3 Year - 06.73/06.75 4 Year - 06.85/06.86 5 Year - 06.94/06.96 7 Year - 07.00/07.08 10 Year - 07.01/07.09 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.