February 5, 2018 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Feb 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.95-06.00
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.27 pct
    1 MONTH            06.37 pct
    3 MONTH            07.18 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.594 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.611 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Feb 7.7625 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.4093  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.4916  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.5927  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.06/06.11
    2 Month  -  06.41/06.44
    3 Month  -  06.34/06.37
    6 Month  -  06.36/06.39
    9 Month  -  06.47/06.50
    1 Year   -  06.57/06.59
    2 Year   -  06.58/06.60
    3 Year   -  06.72/06.74
    4 Year   -  06.84/06.86
    5 Year   -  06.94/06.96
    7 Year   -  06.96/07.05
    10 Year  -  06.97/07.05
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.
